Russia cbank chief sees every chance of hitting CPI target

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia has every chance of achieving the central bank's target of getting inflation down to 4 percent, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference, Nabiullina said though that there was a risk that inflation's downward path would stall at around five or six percent.

She said Russian gross domestic product would grow by between 1.5 and 2.0 percent in the period 2018-2019. (Reporting by Alex Winning and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)