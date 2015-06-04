FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia has enough reserves for now, to grow them gradually - cbank head
June 4, 2015 / 7:03 AM / 2 years ago

Russia has enough reserves for now, to grow them gradually - cbank head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 4 (Reuters) - Russia has enough foreign exchange reserves for now but will increase them over the next few years at a gradual rate, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

At a banking conference in Russia’s second city of St Petersburg, Nabiullina said Russia must take into account shut markets and capital flight when considering the level of reserves.

She also said the central bank was sticking to its policy of a floating rouble regime but may intervene more frequently to avoid the risk of instability.

On banks, she said the sector was stable and that stress tests had shown that capital ratios were adequate. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Elena Fabrichnaya, Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Jason Bush)

