Russian central bank sees oil price returning to $100
September 16, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 3 years ago

Russian central bank sees oil price returning to $100

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank sees crude oil prices returning to above $100 per barrel in coming quarters and staying above that mark in 2016-2017, according to the bank’s quarterly monetary policy document published on Tuesday.

“The Bank of Russia expects that the price of oil for Urals blend URL-E will return in coming quarters to above $100 per barrel, taking under consideration the continuation of geopolitical risks in the Middle East and Ukraine,” the Central Bank said in the document.

On Tuesday, Urals, Russia’s main blend, traded at $95.22 per barrel, contributing to the rouble’s weakening to fresh historic lows against the dollar.

The central bank expects the price to be around $102-$103 in 2016-2017. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Jason Bush)

