UPDATE 2-Russian central bank sees oil price settling back above $100

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Persisting political tensions should help send crude oil prices back above $100 per barrel in coming quarters and they should then stay there through 2017, Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday.

Capital outflows from Russia, which rose sharply as the Ukraine crisis escalated, should slow over the rest of this year and the economy should pick up momentum after a slow 2015, the bank also said in its quarterly monetary policy document.

By supporting the rouble, a recovery in oil prices would help the bank reduce high inflation, adding context to the bank’s decision last week to hold interest rates despite inflation overshooting its target.

But the bank expressed concerns that most ordinary Russians now expect inflation to stay at current high levels or keep on rising - a factor that is likely to prevent it easing monetary policy soon.

“The Bank of Russia expects that the price of oil for Urals blend will return in coming quarters to above $100 per barrel, taking under consideration the continuation of geopolitical risks in the Middle East and Ukraine,” it said in the document.

On Tuesday Urals URL-E, Russia’s main blend, traded at $95.22 per barrel, contributing to a weakening of the rouble to historic lows against the dollar.

The central bank expects the price to recover to around $102-$103 in 2016-2017.

Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev echoed this view on Tuesday, calling prices below $100 per barrel a “temporary phenomenon,” though he cut the ministry’s forecast for 2014 to $104 per barrel from $105, RIA news agency reported.

The central bank said expectations for inflation 12 months from now had increased significantly - implying that the bank still has work to do to convince the population that its anti-inflation rhetoric is serious.

In a monthly survey, 60 percent of people expected consumer prices to be rising at the current level in a year’s time while over 20 percent expected inflation to be higher, the bank said.

In early September annual inflation was 7.7 percent, overshooting most forecasts from earlier this year, mostly due to the weakening rouble and the introduction of a food import ban by Moscow in response to western sanctions imposed over Ukraine.

The bank aims to reduce inflation to 4.5 percent in 2015 and 4 percent in 2016 - a goal it says is consistent with the current monetary policy stance.

SANCTIONS RISKS

The central bank said Russia is likely to see net capital outflows of $20 billion in the second half of the year and a total $90 billion in the whole of 2014.

Lower outflows would also help support the rouble. The bank said there was a risk these outflows could pick up again if the external economic environment deteriorates, however.

Under its base scenario the bank sees the current account surplus at around 2 percent of gross domestic product this year and 1 percent in 2015-2017.

It projected economic growth of 1 percent next year, rising to 1.8-2.0 percent in 2016 and 2.2-2.5 percent in 2017.

It said a fall in oil prices was one risk to its base forecasts, and a prolongation of western sanctions another.

“In the event of a significant and sustained fall in oil prices there will probably be, on the one hand, a faster weakening of the rouble and, on the other hand, a significant slowing in the economic growth rate,” it said.

