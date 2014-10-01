Russian cenbank to assume $60 per barrel in stress scenario - Interfax

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s Central Bank will assume an oil price of $60 per barrel in its new stress scenario for monetary policy, Interfax news agency cited the bank’s First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva as saying on Wednesday.

Last week, the bank said it was planning to add a “stress scenario” to its three scenarios for its policy outlook.

“The purpose of this scenario is to prepare a shock scenario to work out an action plan which we would implement to limit negative effects,” Interfax cited Yudayeva as saying. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)