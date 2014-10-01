FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian cenbank to assume $60 per barrel in stress scenario - Interfax
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Russian cenbank to assume $60 per barrel in stress scenario - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s Central Bank will assume an oil price of $60 per barrel in its new stress scenario for monetary policy, Interfax news agency cited the bank’s First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva as saying on Wednesday.

Last week, the bank said it was planning to add a “stress scenario” to its three scenarios for its policy outlook.

“The purpose of this scenario is to prepare a shock scenario to work out an action plan which we would implement to limit negative effects,” Interfax cited Yudayeva as saying. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.