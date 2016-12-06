FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia c.bank unlikely to revise oil forecast "significantly" -dep governor
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 9 months ago

Russia c.bank unlikely to revise oil forecast "significantly" -dep governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank will probably not significantly revise up its oil price forecasts, deputy governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Tuesday.

"We see from recent developments there may be some probability of higher oil prices but also a lot of risks to the downside," Yudayeva told an investment conference organised by Moscow Exchange in London.

"Looking at forecasts, we think there is low probability that we need to significantly revise the base case forecast."

A recent deal between major crude producers to curb output has raised expectations of higher prices next year.

The central bank has a medium-term oil price forecast of $40 a barrel but also has a second scenario where crude prices could be as much as $55 per barrel. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Sujata Rao)

