Russia cbank says base case is for oil to stay around $50 to end-2018
December 11, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Russia cbank says base case is for oil to stay around $50 to end-2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank’s base scenario is that oil prices will stay around $50 a barrel for the next three years, bank governor Elvira Nabiullina told a news conference on Friday.

But she said the bank was considering a risk scenario in which oil would be below $40 a barrel, and that there were signs that the chances of this happening had increased.

It would nevertheless be possible to maintain a stable banking sector and foreign exchange market, Nabiullina told the briefing.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

