MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank does not rule out that oil prices will fall again and envisages a level of $25 per barrel in its “risk” scenario, the bank’s Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

She added that the chances that oil prices would fall to $25 per barrel were low. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)