FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's cbank lowers 2015 capital outflow forecast to $58 bln
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's cbank lowers 2015 capital outflow forecast to $58 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has lowered its forecast for capital outflows this year to $58 billion, from $70 billion previously, bank governor Elvira Nabiullina told a news conference on Friday.

Nabiullina, speaking after the bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 11 percent, said grounds for economic recovery have not yet been created, external conditions were not easy, and the chances had risen that oil prices would stay below $50. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.