FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia cbank chief: 2015 inflation to be around 13 pct
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Russia cbank chief: 2015 inflation to be around 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russian inflation this year will be around 13 percent, the top end of the central bank’s forecast range, bank governor Elvira Nabiullina told a news conference on Friday.

Nabiullina said inflation had been taking longer than expected to slow, and that inflation expectations remained elevated. She predicted though that inflation will slow to between 7.5 percent and 8 percent in the first quarter of next year. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.