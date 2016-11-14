FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian cenbank head: monetary policy should remain moderately tight
November 14, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 9 months ago

Russian cenbank head: monetary policy should remain moderately tight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank should stick to moderately tight monetary policy as inflationary expectations among households remain high, the bank's governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday.

Nabiullina said it was important to cut interest rates gradually. She said that inflation was on track to reach its target of 4 percent by the end of 2017 even though wages in the economy are rising faster than labour efficiency improves.

Nabiullina reiterated that the central bank was ready to intervene in the currency market if needed. She said that the chances of a drop in prices for oil, Russia's key export, to $25 per barrel was considered as low. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
