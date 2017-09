MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank head, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Tuesday monetary policy had a limited influence on stimulating economic growth.

Nabiullina added that reducing inflation was the central bank’s priority and that China’s economic prospects were increasingly worrying. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs)