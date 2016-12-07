Inflation risk means Russia should keep monetary policy tight - c.bank analysts

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Inflationary risks mean Russia should keep monetary policy moderately tight, analysts at the country's central bank said in a report released on Wednesday.

Data suggested the Russian economy had scant potential for growth in the fourth quarter of this year, they said.

The opinions contained in the report did not necessarily reflect the official position of the central bank. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Jack Stubbs)