MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank will keep moderately tight monetary policy in the mid-term with a positive level of real rates, the bank said in a monetary policy document for 2017-19.

An alternative policy involving the fast lowering of interest rates could lead to systemic risks for stability, the bank said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning and Dmitry Solovyov)