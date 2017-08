MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russian central bank expects banking profit to reach between 800 billion and 900 billion roubles ($12.2-$13.7 billion) this year, the Central Bank Deputy Governor Vasily Pozdyshev said at a conference on Tuesday. ($1 = 65.5064 roubles) (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova)