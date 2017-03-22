FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says will nominate cenbank chief Nabiullina for new term
March 22, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 5 months ago

Putin says will nominate cenbank chief Nabiullina for new term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he would nominate central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina for a new term.

Since her appointment in 2013, Nabiullina has implemented stricter banking regulation and a serious crackdown on banks that are poorly managed and undercapitalised.

The announcement of her new term came at a meeting between Putin and Nabiullina, where she told him that the financial sector had managed to adapt to new economic conditions.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Christian Lowe

