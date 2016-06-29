FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian c.bank may take pause in key rate cuts - chairwoman to Vedomosti
June 29, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

Russian c.bank may take pause in key rate cuts - chairwoman to Vedomosti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - Russian central bank may take a pause in key rate cuts as it needs to be sure that no any scenarios will result in missing its inflation target, chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina told Vedomosti newspaper in an interview on Thursday.

"We may take a pause as we should be confident that no any developments in the situation may lead to us seriously deviating from our target: 4 percent by end-2017," she told the newspaper.

She added that in a short term, the central bank saw no possibility of increasing its gold and foreign exchange reserves. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

