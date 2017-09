MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank is ready to cut its key rate further if it sees inflation easing, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the central bank cut its key rate, the one-week repo rate, to 11.50 percent from 12.50 percent. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)