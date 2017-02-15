Russian central bank says reaching 2017 inflation target not an easy task

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday that inflation was falling as expected but that did not mean that reaching the 4 percent inflation target was an easy task.

Addressing the upper house of parliament, Nabiullina also said that interest rates should remain above inflation. The Russian central bank has targeted 4 percent inflation by the end of 2017.