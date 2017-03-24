BRIEF-Expert System signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group
* Signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group for cognitive computing solutions
MOSCOW, March 24 Consumer demand in Russia is expected to rise in the second quarter of this year, Elvira Nabiullina, the central bank governor, said on Friday.
She also told the central bank's quarterly briefing that the country's gradual economic recovery does not create significant inflationary pressures. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group for cognitive computing solutions
TOKYO, April 12 Broadcom Ltd offered about 2.5 trillion yen ($23 billion) for Toshiba Corp's chip unit, the highest among 10 or so bidders who participated in the first round of offers, a source briefed on the matter said.