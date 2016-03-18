Russia c.bank chief says there is choice of markets to raise debt

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday Russia could raise debt on other markets if sanctions prevented it from issuing a planned Eurobond on Western debt markets.

“There are other markets and I hope we can use the options offered by other markets,” Nabiullina told a news conference.

Moscow has invited 25 Western banks and three domestic banks to bid to organise up to $3 billion in Eurobonds this year. It would be the first time Russia has tapped foreign debt markets since 2013.

A European Union official said this week that banks considering taking part are free to do so, but should make sure that the investment is not a way to circumvent EU sanctions on lending money to Russian state-owned enterprises. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Alex Winning; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)