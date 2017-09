MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday it was too early to say there that was a firm positive trend in the Russian economy.

The economy has yet to fully adapt to low world oil prices, Nabiullina told a news conference. (Reporting by Alex Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jason Bush/Andrew Osborn)