UPDATE 3-Russian rate rise fails to halt rouble's slide

By Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank raised its main lending rate by one percentage point on Thursday but failed to stop the rouble’s slide or lift the gloom over an economy hit by Western sanctions and falling oil prices.

The currency sank to new lows despite the second big rate rise in two months and poses a growing challenge for President Vladimir Putin, whose popularity is based on providing stability and prosperity as well as his tough line in the Ukraine crisis.

The increase to 10.5 percent was in line with a Reuters poll before the decision but inflation is picking up and analysts say tougher action will be needed to convince investors Russia can overcome its economic problems and stave off recession.

“This was the very minimum the central bank could deliver given the slide in the rouble. We think further hikes are more likely than not in 2015,” said Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

The rouble’s slide against the dollar has accelerated in the last few months as the Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine crisis started to bite and the global oil price fell, depriving the state budget of its main source of export revenue.

Putin remains popular and has shifted blame for the economic problems on to the West, but he was criticised last week for failing to produce a convincing rescue plan in a major speech.

“The bottom line is that Russia is on the sharp end of the seemingly unending slide in oil prices, and there’s very little the central bank can do to counter the fallout,” Nicholas Spiro, managing director of Spiro Sovereign Strategy said in a note.

“Russia’s monetary guardian is no longer a master of its own fate.”

GROWING CONCERN

The central bank had already announced a 1.5 percentage point rise in October and said it would continue raising its key rate if inflation risks increase, using much sterner language than previously in a sign of its growing concern.

The bank’s governor, Elvira Nabiullina, told a news conference the bank expected capital outflows of up to $120 billion next year - there have been similar predictions for this year - and that it could spend as much as $85 billion in 2015 to defend the rouble, which it floated a month ago.

The bank has already spent over $75 billion defending the rouble this year, including more than $5 billion this month, depleting reserves which are now at around $416 billion.

“The Russian economy has come up against both external and internal challenges,” Nabiullina said. “The sensitivity of the economy and especially financial markets is growing, and at any moment the reaction could be excessive and unpredictable.”

She said the bank saw the economy stagnating until the end of 2016 but returning to growth of up to 1.2 percent in 2017, a more positive assessment than that of the Economy Ministry, which says the economy could contract by 0.8 percent next year.

Despite the bank’s move, the rouble hit a historic low of 55.79 roubles per dollar on the Moscow Exchange.

PRESSURE BUILDS

The central bank has been under intense pressure to tighten policy but has also had to weigh the additional burden that higher lending rates put on Russia’s sanctions-hit economy.

Inflation - often identified as Russians’ main concern in opinion polls - is also a growing problem. Annual inflation was running at more than 9 percent in November and Nabiullina said it could exceed 10 percent in the first quarter of 2015.

Thursday’s rate rise means the bank has now raised its one-week minimum auction repo rate by a cumulative 500 basis points this year to 10.5 percent.

Many economists predict Russia’s economy will slide into recession next year, especially as Western sanctions show no sign of being withdrawn soon.

Vladimir Kolychev, an economist at VTB Capital, said he expected further measures from the central bank to address the shortfall in foreign-currency liquidity, aggravated by sanctions restricting Russian forms’ access to international capital.

The central bank is considering offering banks forex loans backed by non-market assets as collateral, Nabiullina said. It earlier introduced new repo and swap instruments and tightened rouble liquidity to limit “speculative” attacks on the currency. (Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Vladimir Soldatkin and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Sophie Walker)