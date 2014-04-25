Russian central bank raises key lending rate to 7.5 pct

MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank unexpectedly raised its key lending rate at a regular meeting on Friday, raising the key one-week minimum auction repo by 50 basis points to 7.5 percent from 7 percent.

The bank said that it took the decision because of a greater than expected impact of rouble devaluation on inflation and that the move would enable the bank to lower inflation to 6 percent by the end of 2014. It also said that it did not plan to cut rates in the coming months.