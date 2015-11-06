FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia c.bank first dep chairman sees potential for cutting rates this year
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy and Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
Cyber Risk
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

Russia c.bank first dep chairman sees potential for cutting rates this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sergei Shvetsov, the first deputy chairman of Russia’s central bank, said on Friday he saw potential for a reduction in interest rates this year.

“There is potential for cutting rates just as there is a potential for a lowering of inflation by the end of the year. We will be watching these figures,” he said in Shanghai at a forum of the Moscow and Shanghai Exchanges.

The central bank left its main lending rate on hold last week but said it would lower the rate as inflation comes down.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Jack Stubbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.