Russia c.bank first dep chairman sees potential for cutting rates this year

MOSCOW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sergei Shvetsov, the first deputy chairman of Russia’s central bank, said on Friday he saw potential for a reduction in interest rates this year.

“There is potential for cutting rates just as there is a potential for a lowering of inflation by the end of the year. We will be watching these figures,” he said in Shanghai at a forum of the Moscow and Shanghai Exchanges.

The central bank left its main lending rate on hold last week but said it would lower the rate as inflation comes down.