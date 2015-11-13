FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's cenbank sees scope for rate cuts in base scenario - governor
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's cenbank sees scope for rate cuts in base scenario - governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank sees scope for further rate cuts in its base scenario and is ready to sell foreign currency on the market in case of a threat to the financial stability, governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

Nabiullina also said repayments of Russian foreign debt would almost halve next year compared to 2015. In the first quarter, they were seen at $6 billion, including intra-group payments of 30 biggest companies, she told lawmakers. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.