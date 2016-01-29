Russian central bank leaves rates on hold as expected

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank left its main interest rate on hold at 11 percent on Friday, saying that the recent oil price slump had produced a higher risk of inflation.

It said it did not rule out a tightening of its monetary policy and added that the deterioration in global commodity markets would require a further adjustment of the Russian economy.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected no change in rates, since easing monetary policy could have exacerbated a bout of rouble weakness. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly)