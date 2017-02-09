BRIEF-Acasti Pharma announces pricing for its public offering of units
MOSCOW Feb 9 The Russian central bank will consider cutting the key rate in 0.25 percentage point steps once it reaches single-digit levels, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.
Nabiullina also said the central bank is likely to revise economic forecasts and raise an average oil price factored in its three-year plan from $40 per barrel.
Nabiullina is set to hold a press-conference on March 24 where she will present a new set of forecasts and a decision on the key rate, which is now at 10 percent. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
* Hospitality Properties Trust announces notification for repurchase of 3.80% convertible senior notes at option of holders
* Boston Scientific Corp - Boston Scientific Corporation entered into a second amended and restated credit and security agreement - SEC filing