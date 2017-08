MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank may lower its key rate to 6.5-7.0 percent once annual inflation has stabilised at 4 percent over one or two years, central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina told the lower house of parliament on Tuesday.

