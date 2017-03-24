MOSCOW, March 24 Russia's Central Bank expects lending growth of 5-7 percent this year, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

Nabiullina also estimated that tax changes, proposed by the finance ministry, could have a one-off impact on inflation of up to 2 percentage points. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)