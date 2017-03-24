MOSCOW, March 24 Work by the Russian government
to create a predictable economic environment should help bring
forward more interest rate cuts, the country's economy minister
said on Friday.
Maxim Oreshkin was commenting after the central bank cut
Russia's key interest rate by 25 basis point to 9.75 percent on
falling inflation.
"In the coming months, we expect prices to go down further,"
said Oreshkin. "An inflation level of 4 percent will be reached
no later than July. It's obvious that the central bank's next
steps will primarily be linked to the dynamics of mid-term
inflationary expectations."
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)