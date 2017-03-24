MOSCOW, March 24 Work by the Russian government to create a predictable economic environment should help bring forward more interest rate cuts, the country's economy minister said on Friday.

Maxim Oreshkin was commenting after the central bank cut Russia's key interest rate by 25 basis point to 9.75 percent on falling inflation.

"In the coming months, we expect prices to go down further," said Oreshkin. "An inflation level of 4 percent will be reached no later than July. It's obvious that the central bank's next steps will primarily be linked to the dynamics of mid-term inflationary expectations." (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)