Russian cbank says current interest rates may achieve medium-term inflation goals
June 16, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Russian cbank says current interest rates may achieve medium-term inflation goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday that keeping interest rates at current levels in the coming months may achieve the bank’s medium-term inflation goals, implying rates would stay on hold for the foreseeable future.

Nabiullina told a news conference, however, that the risk of inflation exceeding 6 percent this year was high.

The central bank left its key interest rate on hold at 7.5 percent as expected at a regular board meeting on Monday and warned that further rate hikes may be possible if inflation remained above target. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

