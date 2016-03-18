FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia c.bank chief sees risk of pension contribution freeze in 2017
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

Russia c.bank chief sees risk of pension contribution freeze in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday there was a risk that a freeze in contributions to the mandatory accumulative component of the pension system will be extended into 2017.

“The risks ... will remain as long as the pension system is not balanced as a whole,” Nabiullina told a news conference.

Faced with a widening federal budget deficit, the finance ministry has for the past three years suspended transfers of money destined for the accumulative part of the system, using it to cover current pension obligations instead. (Reporting by Alex Winning, Katya Golubkova and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.