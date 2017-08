MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank may consider buying foreign currency to build up its reserves next year, if oil prices are higher than their current level, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, told a news conference on Friday.

But the bank still needs time to take a decision on whether to buy the foreign currency, Nabiullina said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)