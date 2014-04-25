Rouble firms after Russian cbank raises rates

MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble currency firmed on Friday after the central bank unexpectedly raised its key interest rate.

The rouble last stood at 35.88 to the dollar, compared with levels around 35.95 just before the decision to raise rates by 50 basis points to 7.5 percent was announced.

The central bank said it raised rates because the rouble exchange rate, which has been falling amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine, was raising inflation expectations.