MOSCOW, March 24 Achieving low and stable
inflation is the main task for her new term in office, Russian
Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week he would
nominate Nabiullina for a new term. She assumed the central
bank's top job in 2013.
Speaking at a briefing in Moscow on Friday, Nabiullina also
said she hoped to finish cleaning up of the banking system
during her new term.
