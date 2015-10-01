FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's central bank discusses capital requirement cuts with lenders
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's central bank discusses capital requirement cuts with lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Thursday it has discussed cuts in capital requirements and other measures related to the Basel III regulatory framework with major lenders and lobby groups.

The central bank said in a statement on its website that it has looked into the possibility of cutting core capital adequacy ratios to 4.5 percent from 5 percent as well as lowering banks’ total capital risk-weighted assets ratio to 8 percent from 10 percent.

The central bank has decided to introduce tougher liquidity and capital rules for systemically important banks from Jan. 1, 2016, as part of Basel III. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.