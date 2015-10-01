Russia's central bank discusses capital requirement cuts with lenders

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Thursday it has discussed cuts in capital requirements and other measures related to the Basel III regulatory framework with major lenders and lobby groups.

The central bank said in a statement on its website that it has looked into the possibility of cutting core capital adequacy ratios to 4.5 percent from 5 percent as well as lowering banks’ total capital risk-weighted assets ratio to 8 percent from 10 percent.

The central bank has decided to introduce tougher liquidity and capital rules for systemically important banks from Jan. 1, 2016, as part of Basel III. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Louise Ireland)