MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is concerned by regions' debt to banks, central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told the upper house of parliament on Wednesday.

She added that the central bank was in favour of replacing the regions' debt to banks with loans from the state budget. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Alessandra Prentice)