Russia c.bank increases maximum volume of funds at one-week repo auction

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said it had increased the maximum amount of funds available at a one-week repurchase agreement auction on Tuesday to 3.670 trillion roubles ($55.67 billion).

The bank said in a statement, however, that it continued to maintain a conservative approach to providing rouble liquidity - part of its strategy to prevent speculators betting against the rouble. ($1 = 65.9230 roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)