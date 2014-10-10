FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian cbank could launch dollar and euro repos by end of October - Ifax
October 10, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

Russian cbank could launch dollar and euro repos by end of October - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is considering launching repos in dollars and euros by the end of this month, Interfax news agency reported on Friday citing Deputy Central Bank Governor Ksenia Yudaeva.

Earlier this month central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said that the bank was planning to introduce foreign currency repos within a few weeks. She said that the new facility would help Russian companies and banks deal with problems caused by the closure of external markets. (Reporting By Jason Bush)

