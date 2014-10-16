Russia c.bank says to introduce 1-week, 28-day forex repos

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Thursday it would introduce new foreign currency repos at the end of the month in dollars and euros to help banks manage their short-term foreign currency liquidity.

The bank said in a statement: “The aggregate maximum amount of debt on repo transactions in foreign currency is set by the Bank of Russia in the amount equivalent to $50 billion for the period until the end of 2016.”

The bank said that the minimum rates on the forex repos would be set at LIBOR plus 2 percentage points for the 1-week repo and LIBOR plus 2.25 percentage points for the 28-day repo. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)