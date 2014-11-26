FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 26, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Russian c.bank 26-day FX repo auction didn't take place - Moscow Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - A 26-day dollar repo auction scheduled by the central bank for Wednesday did not take place, the Moscow Exchange said in a statement.

The central bank had scheduled an auction for up to $1.5 billion in 26-day repos, part of a series of new foreign-exchange repos designed to stabilise the currency market.

Forex repo auctions so far this month have seen only small demand, which the central bank has said shows that a deficit of foreign currency had been addressed. (Reporting By Elena Orekhova; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Alexander Winning)

