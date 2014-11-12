FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia c.bank cuts amount of dollars in gold/fx reserves in Jan-March
November 12, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

Russia c.bank cuts amount of dollars in gold/fx reserves in Jan-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Wednesday it had reduced the amount of U.S. dollars in its gold and foreign currency reserves in the first three months of 2014.

The central bank said in a document it had reduced the amount of dollars in its reserves from 44.8 percent at the start of the year to 43.3 percent by the end of March.

The bank also said it had increased the amount of euros in its reserves to 43.7 percent by the end of March from 41.5 percent at start of 2014. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva; editing by Katya Golubkova)

