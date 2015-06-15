FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia c.bank sees reserves flat in 2015 if oil at $60/barrel - document
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 15, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

Russia c.bank sees reserves flat in 2015 if oil at $60/barrel - document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said in a monetary policy document published on Monday that it expected its reserves to remain flat over the course of the year if oil trades at an average price of $60 a barrel.

In 2016, the bank expects to increase its reserves by over $20 billion if oil prices are at $60 per barrel or more.

From mid-May the central bank started purchasing forex on the currency market to replenish its reserves, which were heavily depleted last year as it staged an emergency defence of the rouble currency.

Russia’s reserves were around $24 billion lower than at the end of 2014 as of early June this year. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Oksana Kobzeva and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.