Russia c.bank stops forex purchases to replenish reserves
July 29, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Russia c.bank stops forex purchases to replenish reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Wednesday it had stopped its operations to replenish its international reserves from Tuesday because of a rise in market volatility.

“The Bank of Russia from 28 July has stopped operations in the framework of replenishing international reserves, which was connected with the rise in volatility on the domestic currency market,” the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning, Writing and editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
