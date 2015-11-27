Russian c.bank raised amount of dollars in forex reserves by March 31

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s Central Bank said on Friday it had increased the proportion of U.S. dollars in its foreign currency reserves by the end of March compared with three months earlier.

The bank said in a document the share of dollars in its reserves rose to 45.7 percent by March 31, 2015, from 39.6 percent at the end of 2014.

The weighting of euros in its reserves fell to 41.1 percent from 46.1 percent as of Dec. 31, 2014, it said.

British pounds accounted for 9.4 percent and Canadian dollars for 2.9 percent, compared to 10.3 percent and 3.1 percent respectively three months earlier. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Maria Kiselyova)