Russian c.bank: may start topping up reserves again if oil at $55 in 2019
#Market News
September 28, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

Russian c.bank: may start topping up reserves again if oil at $55 in 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank could resume purchases of foreign currency for the country's reserves in a scenario where oil prices are at $55 per barrel in 2019, the bank said in a monetary policy document for 2017-19.

The central bank also said on Wednesday it saw the current level of its reserves as "comfortable enough" and did not set a timeframe for reaching a level of reserves of $500 billion.

Russia's reserves were at around $397 billion earlier this month.

The central bank said in its base scenario with oil prices at $40 per barrel, its reserves would be at $394 billion by 2018, $399 billion by 2019 and $405 billion by 2020.

In a scenario with oil at $25 per barrel, the reserves would be at $369 billion by the start of 2018, decreasing to $362 billion at the beginning of 2019 and to $361 billion by 2020, the central bank document said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning and Dmitry Solovyov)

