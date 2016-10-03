Russian cbank: dollar's share in forex assets shrinks in Q1, euro gains

MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Monday that the share of U.S. dollar assets in its foreign-currency assets shrank to 47.0 percent by the end of the first quarter from 47.5 percent at the end of last year.

The share of the euro in the central bank's forex assets rose to 39.1 percent as of March 31, 2016, from 37 percent at the end of 2015.

The share of the British pound fell to 9.3 percent from 9.9 percent over the same period, while the share of Chinese yuan was flat at 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)