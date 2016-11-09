Russia cbank: may intervene if FinMin starts building Reserve Fund

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank could return to the market with currency interventions if the finance ministry starts topping up its Reserve Fund instead of spending it, the bank's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Wednesday.

Yudayeva did not elaborate on a possible timeframe or nature of interventions.

She added that the central bank expected a structural surplus of rouble liquidity in the banking sector to increase further next year. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)