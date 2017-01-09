FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Russia raises dollar share in FX reserves, cuts back on euro
#Financials
January 9, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 7 months ago

Russia raises dollar share in FX reserves, cuts back on euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank raised the share of U.S. dollars and reduced the share of euros in its international reserves in the second quarter of 2016, the bank said in Monday.

Russia had 48.3 percent of its foreign currency assets in dollars as of June 30, 2016, up from 47 percent as of late March 2016.

The share of euros in the reserves declined to 35.7 percent as of late June, down from 39.1 percent seen in late March.

Russia discloses its foreign currency reserves structure with a lag of six months. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhny; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Christian Lowe)

